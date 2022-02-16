Google Pixel Fold Rumored to be Launch by End of the Year

Since the foldable devices are back in fashion, every mobile manufacturing company want to bring their foldable version to the market. The Big Tech company Google can never stay behind in the foldable race. We have been hearing different rumors of a Foldable Pixel. The name is not yet decided so for that reason it is termed as Google Pixel Fold. Now the question comes as when will it be actually launched. It is rumored to be launched in the end of the year.

According to the reliable leaker Ross Young, the panel production for the Google Pixel Fold will start in the 3rd quarter of this year i.e. probably between July and September. Mr. Ross always have very reliable leaks and they have mostly proved to be accurate and if they are ever refuted it is mostly by himself. Ross had previously claimed that Google had dropped the idea for a Foldable device and now it is Ross himself refuting his claims that Google plans to launch a Foldable later this year.

As for the specs rumors have that it will be having a 7.6-inch OLED screen with dual camera module of a 12.2MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide one and two 8MP selfie cameras. The chipset is said to be Google Tensor chipset with a 12GB RAM.

Regarding the launch Ross had been more specific in his Tweet that Pixel Fold will probably be launched in October. In the same time-reference we are also expecting Pixel 7. So there is a good chance that Google have one big event and both these devices are launched in it.

A these are leaks nothing from the company Google itself so we have to take these new with a pinch of salt. But the news of Google extending its product line into the Foldable devices is somewhat more accurate.

