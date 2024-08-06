Google Pixel Watch 3 Leak: Bigger Model, Better Features, Launch Date Confirmed

Google is wrapping up to launch the highly anticipated Pixel Watch 3. The smartwatch has been in the rumor mill for many weeks. A lot of stuff regarding this upcoming Google Pixel watch 3 has already been leaked. Recently, a promo video of the watch surfaced online confirming a few specs. As per the video, the Pixel Watch 3 will come in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm. This new information supports earlier indications of the size options and underscores several key features of the new models.

Google Pixel Watch 3 to Offer 41mm and 45mm Sizes with Faster Charging

One of the significant enhancements is the reduction of bezels, particularly on the 45mm model. The display seems to stretch to the edges, providing a more immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the Watch 3 promises a 20% faster charging speed while maintaining up to 24 hours of battery life, guaranteeing users can stay powered throughout the day with less downtime.

In terms of functionality, the upcoming watch will offer different fitness and health features. It will provide tips to help users enhance their personal best runs and offer real-time advice during their workouts. One of the notable new additions is the Cardio Load feature. It is anticipated to function similarly to Fitbit’s Readiness Score. This amazing feature will analyze users’ recent activity, sleep patterns, and heart rate variability (HRV) against their baseline to proffer tailored fitness insights.

Other than that, the leaked video also reveals the Pixel Watch 3 launch date. The watch will be officially launched on August 13, alongside several new Pixel devices. The much-anticipated Pixel 9 series including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will also make its debut alongside this watch. The pricing for the Pixel Watch 3 reportedly starts at $349 for the 41mm Wi-Fi and Bluetooth model, with the larger 45mm version priced at $399. Adding LTE connectivity will cost an additional $100. Google will offer users the flexibility to choose a model that best suits their needs. Isn’t it amazing?

