Google will host its annual hardware launch event earlier than usual this year, with the date scheduled for August 13. This event is highly anticipated as it will feature the unveiling of the Pixel 9 family, which will be the most extensive lineup yet. Additionally, the event will showcase the Pixel Watch 3, a much-awaited upgrade in Google’s smartwatch series. For the first time, the Pixel Watch will come in two sizes, a detail already confirmed by the FCC. Recent leaks have revealed more specs of the Pixel Watch 3, reportedly from a source within Google. The Pixel Watch 3 will feature the Snapdragon W5 System on Chip (SoC) coupled with a custom co-processor, enhancing its performance and efficiency.

Google Pixel Watch 3 Leak Reveals These Specs

The Pixel Watch 3 will be available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. The 41mm model will house a 310 mAh battery, while the 45mm version will come with a larger 420 mAh battery, promising better battery life. The smaller model will feature a 32×32 mm display, an increase from the 30×30 mm display on the Pixel Watch 2, and the larger model will have a 36×36 mm display. The resolutions for these displays are 408×408 for the 41mm version and 456×456 for the 45mm version, ensuring crisp and clear visuals.

In terms of design, the Pixel Watch 3 will retain the overall aesthetic of its predecessors but with some notable improvements. The screen bezels will be reduced by one millimetre, from 5.5mm on the Pixel Watch 2 to 4.5mm on the Pixel Watch 3. While this still leaves a considerable bezel, it is a step forward in providing a more immersive display experience.

Another significant upgrade is the increase in screen brightness. The Pixel Watch 3 will have a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, doubling the 1,000 nits of the Pixel Watch 2. This improvement will enhance visibility in bright conditions, although the perceived brightness won’t necessarily appear twice as bright due to the non-linear perception of brightness by the human eye.

The Pixel Watch 3 will also include Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support, as confirmed by the FCC. This feature will enable precise device finding through Google’s Find My Device system. Additionally, UWB could potentially allow the Pixel Watch 3 to function as a car key, provided that car manufacturers support this feature. Currently, brands like BMW, Hyundai, and Kia support UWB technology for car keys, but they would need to extend this support to the Pixel Watch 3 specifically.

The 41mm Pixel Watch 3 will be available in silver, black, and gold case colours, each paired with differently coloured bands. The 45mm model will come in Hazel, black, and silver case options, offering a variety of styles to suit different preferences.

Overall, the Pixel Watch 3 represents a significant upgrade with its new processor, enhanced battery life, improved display, and additional features like UWB support. These advancements make it a compelling choice for consumers looking for a sophisticated and versatile smartwatch. With the launch just around the corner, excitement is building, and many are eager to see how these new features perform in real-world use.