Google Plans AI Integration in Chrome, Raising Fair Competition Concerns

Google’s move to integrate its Gemini Nano AI model directly into its Chrome browser has drawn sharp criticism from rival Mozilla, which warns the decision could upend the competitive balance in the already lopsided browser market. The debate isn’t just about new APIs; it’s about whether Google’s ambitions of AI integration in Chrome are creating a new kind of browser lock-in that disadvantages competitors and reshapes the open web.

Mozilla’s opposition marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of internet browsers, reigniting concerns reminiscent of the Microsoft antitrust battles of the 1990s. As AI becomes central to both user experience and developer tooling, control over browser-based AI could define the future of web access and innovation.

AI Integration in Chrome and the New AI APIs

In recent months, Google has started rolling out a suite of AI-powered application programming interfaces (APIs) within Chrome, targeting developers who want to build smarter, AI-augmented web applications and browser extensions. These APIs, underpinned by Google’s local Gemini Nano model, include tools for text translation, summarization, proofreading, language detection, and writing assistance, among others.

Crucially, these APIs are designed to function directly within the browser on supported devices, without requiring cloud access, seemingly or privacy and speed benefits. The capabilities are powerful, but according to Mozilla, they come with significant market implications.

The browser’s choice of AI model has the potential to make the user experience worse in Firefox and other browsers. We could try to work around this by shipping Chrome’s built-in model in Firefox, but that’s not how the web platform is meant to work. -Brian Grinstead, senior principal engineer at Mozilla

Grinstead’s criticism stems from a concern that developers will build applications optimized for Gemini Nano, creating discrepancies in behavior across browsers. That could drive developers and users to Chrome by default, especially if features don’t perform consistently elsewhere.

Mozilla argues that by bundling its proprietary AI model into Chrome, Google is creating an ecosystem where its tools work best in its browser, reinforcing its dominance. This mirrors past industry patterns where websites were “optimized for Internet Explorer” or “best viewed in Chrome”, leading to browser monocultures that limit consumer choice and stifle innovation.

Google’s Response: Technical Intent, Not Market Strategy

In response to Mozilla’s concerns, Google has pushed back. Domenic Denicola, a software engineer at Google, challenged the idea that Gemini’s integration is a monopolistic move, arguing that Mozilla has not provided sufficient evidence of favoritism or lock-in.

“We’re not trying to pick winners,” Denicola said, while inviting further discussion on implementation issues.

Still, developers are skeptical. Even if Google’s intent is technical, the practical outcome may still tip the scales in its favor. If AI-enhanced features work seamlessly only in Chrome, developers may choose it as the default development platform, not out of preference, but necessity.

The Bigger Picture: AI, Browsers, and the Shape of the Web

Google is already under antitrust investigation in the U.S., with remedies ranging from business restructuring to potential divestiture of Chrome. If Chrome were to be separated from Google, its AI integration strategy and the balance of power in web services could face dramatic shifts.

Meanwhile, the rise of AI-driven search, like Google’s AI Overviews and Microsoft’s Copilot, is beginning to erode traditional web traffic patterns. As generative models like ChatGPT answer queries directly, many searches never result in a click, threatening the viability of the open web and digital publishers.

This evolving landscape underscores why Mozilla sees AI integration in Chrome as more than a product update; it’s a turning point in the browser wars. As AI becomes the new battleground, Mozilla is calling for safeguards that ensure openness, interoperability, and user choice.

Future Impact: Will Regulation and Rivalry Shape an Open AI Web?

Mozilla’s stance may not be enough to stop Google’s plans, but it’s likely to influence regulators already eyeing Big Tech’s control over foundational web technologies. The integration of AI into core consumer platforms, browsers, phones, and operating systems is accelerating, and watchdogs may increasingly view such moves through the lens of antitrust.

For now, the browser wars have entered a new phase. And this time, the battle isn’t just over speed or features; it’s about who controls the future of AI on the web.