Google Plans to Add “Highly Cited” Label to the Search Results

Earlier when we would not know a something we would search the dictionary or go to a library and find answers. But now for all our queries and questions we consult Google and type in our query. Google gives us a very long list of results, that we can click on and appease our query. With all the different lists of options that we have the reliability or the credibility of the information is doubtful. To solve the reliability issue Google is making some key additions to the way “Search” works as to help assist the users to find the most reliable and best sources of information. The search engine will be adding “highly cited” label to the “search results”.

After punching in query, all the options that we get are not reliable or even accurate according to our search. It is a normal assumption that the website that is at the top of the search result, will be more reliable, which is rarely true. By adding the label “highly cited” to its results Google facilitates the user in knowing how many times a specific story has been checked and cited by other news outlets. Furthermore, Google will be adding more about the evolving stories, adding tips about information literacy and linking to tips on how to properly evaluate whatever you find on Google.

Other than citing recommendation, Google is focusing on the information literacy and will also be adding tools like “About this Result” and “Fact Check Explorer.”

Google has always tried to facilitate the users by providing the result that will be useful. At times the link we click on is a reputable website but the information shared may not always be very accurate or complete. With the recent updates the information provided will be more specific and the “click” will be a worth click. With this update Google will also quicken our search process and save us great time.

Also Read: Savyour expands its reach through launch of in-store feature and Google Chrome Extension