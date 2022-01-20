Google Play games are now on available on your PC

Google Play Games are now available on Windows. On Windows PCs, Google has launched a registration-based beta that gives users access to “popular” games. However, this is an initial launch specified for a few countries as yet. Mobile Legends, Summoners War, State of Survival, and Three Kingdoms Tactics are all popular Android games.

As for the benefits of playing your favorite Android game on a PC, it includes the ability to use a keyboard and mouse and watch the game on a larger screen. The games will sync across all of your devices, as will your connected google points.

Google promised a “Seamless gameplay sessions between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and Windows PC,” implying that you’ll be able to seamlessly continue games across different platforms.

These Games was supposed to scheduled for a global launch in 2022, but Google is planning to expand it to other countries “soon.”

There’s nothing to report if you’re a Mac user: Google Play Games for Mac is presently “not yet available,” according to Google.

Many users are still without access, and the present catalogue isn’t exciting enough for those who want to play whatever Google Play game they want. Even so, it’s a significant achievement for Google. While Google Play media services have long been available to Windows users (through the web), games have been a noticeable exception.