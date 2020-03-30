Dark mode has become an essential part of our digital lives these days. Almost all the apps have incorporated it and also bet that this feature will consume less battery of our devices at the same time will have less strain on our eyes. Though most of the google apps have already launched this feature, however, it was still missing to account switcher. Finally, Google Play Material Theme account switcher Gets Dark Mode.

If we have more than one Google accounts, we keep on switching between one or two accounts. Google has brought news update to Playstore, changing the UI of play store to material design which includes dark mode also. Like other apps, this dark mode changes the white text on a black background to black text on a white background.

How to Switch Between Two Accounts with Google Play Material Theme account switcher

If you want to switch between Google accounts while using the play store, follow these steps:

Open the app

Click on your avatar placed at the right of the search bar to see all the google accounts that you are using

Select the one that you want to use right now

Switcher menus on the already established app also allow users to access settings. Maybe Google will incorporate this feature to play store in the next update as well.

This feature was first tested for the Google Play store last year. However, the company took some time to bring this feature from A/B testing to reality. So if you want to enjoy this feature, you need to have either version 19.3 or 19.4 of the app. To enable the UI change, you need to go to App info page of play store by following these steps:

Click on Settings

Tap on Apps & notifications

Now go to App info and select Google Play Store.

Tap on “Storage & cache,” and “Clear storage.”

Open the app and then close it again from the Recents/Multitasking menu.

Now open the app again to enjoy Google Play Material Theme account switcher on your Android phone.

