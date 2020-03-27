According to the several reports, Google is planning to bring a free to watch ad-based library of movies and TV shows on its Google Play Movies app soon. Users will get to see the category of movies and TV shows that will include ads to allow them to users watch content free of cost in the new Google Play Movies.

Google Play Movies to Offer Free Ad-Based Movies & TV Shows

Google will follow American streaming service Vudu model that is also providing a free ad-supported content. For readers information, Google Play Movies are different from traditional streaming service with a subscription model. It offers users to select a few titles that are available for free on the service, but its great that we are going to see the change in this movies app.

The 9to5Google report says:

“That a number of strings throughout the app’s code signifies that Google may convey this function quickly. Additional, it mentioned that the brand new movies will simply be an extension of YouTube Motion pictures since Google Play Motion pictures and YouTube share from the identical library in relation to bought content material”.

There is no any information when this model will be launched, but it will definitely boost the adoption of the service.

