Google Play Music: Google set to shut app by December

It’s official: In December, YouTube Music will overtake Google Play Music, Google announced Tuesday. Yet Google Play Music subscribers will lose access to streaming inside the Google Music app over the next few months.

Google wouldn’t settle for purchasing songs all over the Play Retailer later this month. YouTube music was pushed out earlier, serving as an perfect substitute for Google play videos. The software helps Google Play Music users to turn to their new service from either side of their collections, along with playlist, compilation, bands, tracks, tips, digital material downloaded, and uploads. Transferring is as simple as launching the primary time YouTube Music Program.

Right now, all apps will be open to customers , allowing them time to switch their music over and get used to the YouTube Music app. But you will not be able to buy, pre-order, upload or stream music from Google Music via Music Manager beginning at the end of August. And users in New Zealand and South Africa will no longer be able to download from or use the Music store, beginning in September. This will happen in October in the US and other places globally.

Pricing between Google Music and YouTube Music is almost the same right now. You can listen to an ad-supported version of YouTube Music free of charge, or spend $9.99 (£9.99, AU$11.99) a month for YouTube Music Unlimited, which offers passive listening, downloading and ad-free experience

The app Unlimited users can immediately switch to the YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Free equivalent tier depending on their existing subscription, at the same price.