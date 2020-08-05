Google has announced that it is going to shut down Google Play Music. Users in New Zealand and South Africa will not be able to access the service in September while access will be revoked in other regions in October. The service will completely stop working in December and after that, no one will able to transfer their content.

In addition to that. Google is going to stop the purchases for music within its Play Store later this month.

Google Play Music to Shut Down in September

The support document notes “Earlier this year, we announced our plan to sunset the Google Play Music experience, starting September 2020, users will begin losing access to Google Play Music. This means you will no longer be able to listen to your music using Google Play Music. However, your music library will remain intact and can still be transferred to YouTube Music – you will have a minimum of 30 days after losing access to Google Play Music to complete your transfer. Not all Google Play Music users will lose access at the same time. This will happen on an ongoing basis between September and December 2020.”

The reason behind shutting down the music service is that the YouTube Music service is in its full swing and it will pay the services as its replacement. A few months back, it allowed all the Google Play Music users to transfer practically every facet of their libraries to the new service, such as playlists, artists, albums, songs, purchased content, recommendations, and uploads. It will keep working after Play Music has stopped streaming.

