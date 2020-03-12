Google Play Store Finally Gets Dark Mode

We spend most of the times while using our smartphones, be it playing games, using social media or even reading news. Due to excess usage of mobile phones, we get too much strain on our devices. Furthermore, who want device to be charged again and again? To cope with these two problems, all the apps have incorporate dark themes in their platforms. As we have spent too much time using our smartphones for different purposes, having dark mode in our lives will effect it greatly. After an assessment, many developers understood that many consumers need to use dark theme and trying to work on equipping every app with this option. Google has also added dark theme to many of its apps. This most wanted feature has finally arrived for Google Play Store which is widely used by people to download and upgrade apps on daily basis. Company took too much time in launching this black theme for the app, probably for a reason that people do not spend too much time on this app.

Google Play Store to Get Dark Theme Finally

Previously Dark mode for Google Play Store was in testing phase now it is available to all the Android users. All you need to do is to enable it from the settings menu just below the Themes tab. Upon enabling it, it will automatically set system in default settings however you can change it to Dark or light according to your own choice.

It doesn’t matter which Android device you people are using, everyone will receive dark mode for this platform in the coming days.

