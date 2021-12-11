Google has just revealed a new announcement that Google Play store games are coming to Windows 10 and 11 starting next year. Microsoft already has a partnership with Amazon to list its apps on Windows 11’s Microsoft Store. Now it’s time for Google to step in as well.

Google Play Store Games Are Coming to Windows 10 and 11

However, while Microsoft and Amazon officially announced their partnership, Google seems to be doing this on its own. According to a Google spokesperson, the games will be available through a Google app developed on Windows 10 and 11 and there’s going to be a sense of continuity.

For example, you can start a game on your Android handset and pick up where you left off on your laptop or desktop PC. This is indeed a really good job.

Google does not reveal much about the integration but more info is coming soon. We hope that these efforts will extend to other app categories and that all Google Play games will be available for PC. Stay tuned for more updates.

