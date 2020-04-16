Google Play Store Gets new Kids App Tab Having Teacher’s Approved Badge

The current circumstances have made kids stay at home. It is nearly impossible to entertain hem 24/7; hence parents are failing to cope with the current situation. Staying at home has also increased the screen time of kids, yet exposing them to more such materials on the internet, which are not suitable for them. Furthermore, Kids were also watching corona related videos which were only making them depressed. In a bid to stop after certain complaints from parents, google is adding a new kids App Tab to Google Play Store.

Kids App Tab will Help Students Get Clean learning

Upon selecting the tab, we will be able to get the teachers approved apps that will be educating as well as entertaining. These apps will carry “Teacher Approved” badge, so if you don’t want to go in the Kids tab, you can still find it. This new feature will come in an update which will be received by US android users in comings days and globally users will have to wait for some more months.

While telling about this feature, Google said:

, “Today’s announcement wouldn’t be possible without teachers who’ve been working closely with us for the last few years to curate apps that can help kids develop, grow and have fun. We trust teachers to enrich our kids while they’re in school, and we’re grateful they’ve shared their expertise to rate the apps kids use when they’re not in school as well.”

Currently, most of the apps on the list are quite old; however, the company has promised to add new apps for kids. The kids’ app approved by educators will have a page that will show why they received such acclaim. This page also shows the age group for which the app is appropriate to be used.

