Google has just announced that it is restoring the app permissions list on the Play Store. For those who don’t know, Google has replaced them with the Data Safety labels that rolled out earlier this month. However, the company didn’t mention when the permission section will be back on the Play Store.

Advertisement

Google Play Store is Restoring App Permissions list

The company announced the Data Safety labels last year and launched them on Play Store in April this year. After rolling out the Data Safety label across apps, Google also removed the permissions section.

See Also: Google provides an easy path to secure DNS for Android 13 users

As Google summarizes, the Play permissions list is “based on the install-time permissions that an app declares in its manifest,” and “represents an app’s ability to access specific data.” On the other hand, Data safety is focused on what an app collects and shares with third parties, similar to Apple’s App Store.

Google has now said that it’s being reinstated based on the feed from the Android community. However, it didn’t elaborate on why it was removed in the first place. Also, there are no words for when Google will restore it.

Privacy and transparency are core values in the Android community. We heard your feedback that you find the app permissions section in Google Play useful, and we've decided to reinstate it. The app permissions section will be back shortly. — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) July 21, 2022

If you want to know the permissions for the app, you can go to the apps menu on your phone and check out permissions for the individual app. However, the new change will let you see both Data Safety labels and app permissions directly from the Play Store.

With this update, you can clearly what data an app has access to through the permissions section and why it needs permission to access this data through the Data Safety section.

Check Also: Carbon, A New Programming Language from Google As A C++ Successor