The Google Play Store is one of those applications we underestimate, for the most part since it just fills in as a bridge between the client and their valuable applications. Things go smoothly till the time it suddenly stops working. Or if you aren’t able to download apps from the play store. Then, how are you going to download the new application you have been waiting for? Did you think any of that? Well, you don’t need to worry as we have got you covered.

There’s no distinct manual for fixing the Google Play Store. However, we have assembled many tips and tricks that will get your play store problem solved. How about we bounce directly into the tips and tricks before you go insane with no Play Store access! If the play store is not working go for it now.

Google Play Store not working? Ways to Fix it

User-end problem

Before you experience many steps to fix the Play Store issue, ensure the problem isn’t with Google itself. The ideal approach to do this is to visit someplace like the Down Detector to check whether others are reporting issues. On the off chance, if people are reporting a similar issue, it very well may be a temporary server issue that will fix itself with merely a little patience and tolerance at your end.

Close the Google Play Store

It would help if you force close the app, and it will solve your problem. This will be the sole solution that you will require at that time! You can do this by essentially closing the Google Play Store on your performing multiple application switchers. Or on the other hand, you could go to Settings > Apps > All and afterward access the Google Play Store and hit “Force Stop.”

Airplane mode

Not confident on how much this one works, but I have heard many individuals saying that turning Airplane Mode on and afterward off will help the Google Play Store to start working again. So, why not go for it?

Switch Wi-Fi on and off

Much the same as with Airplane Mode, Wi-Fi could be the issue as well. Also, your network might have fundamental connection issues! Switch Wi-Fi on and off, and keep on switching with the Google Play Store for a couple of minutes, and it can solve your problem.

Restart your phone!

Like in bygone times, present-day gadgets in some cases need a smack to work appropriately. Alright, perhaps not a genuine smack, but instead, you do have to set up everything back, and a reboot will solve your problem. This will require a moment or two and your issue will be resolved.

Wipe the Google Play Store cache

Cache memory is a great tool. By putting away information on the cache, the phone can diminish information utilization and may solve your problem. This is information that would somehow be downloaded every time you access a page, which is pointless if there are no changes! The awful part is that occasionally more unwanted information can accumulate, and it can likewise make trouble. This is the reason it’s acceptable to clear the store cache every now and then.

To wipe the Google Play Store cache, head over to your Settings and select the “Apps” option. From that point, essentially search for Google Play Store and tap on it. You will be given a lot of alternatives, including a “Clear cache” button.

Erase Google Play Store information

Is clearing the cache still doesn’t help? then it’s time to work on some other important tips and, indeed, clean things up. To erase related information, essentially access your Settings and go into the App Manager as you did to clear the cache. Rather than hitting “Clear Cache,” select “Clear Data.”

Remember, this will clear the application. Then you should sign in and get all the information again next time you access the Google Play Store.

Disabled applications

Remember that some applications need each other to work appropriately. Particularly the managing system applications like the Google Play Store. Have you disabled any applications? That could be the reason for your Play Store troubles.

Head over to Settings > Apps > All and look over right down. This is the place where impaired applications go when they are put down. On the off chance that you see any disabled application, enable them and check whether that makes a difference.

Check your date and time settings.

It might appear to be an acute and senseless recommendation, yet regularly this can be why some Google Play Store issues appear. This could be because of Google’s workers experiencing difficulty synchronizing with your date and time settings. So, you must fix the date as it may solve your problem. Try to fix the time according to your time zone to help you work with your play store again.

Eliminate Proxy or VPN settings

A lot of VPN/intermediary clients say they have experienced issues everywhere. Have you taken a stab at deactivating these (if you are utilizing them)? VPN settings are associated with WiFi, and it can cause problems with your Play Store app. Meanwhile, VPN settings are under “Advanced” in the Wireless and Networks section, and you can turn them off from there and it may solve your problem.

Just uninstall the Updates!

Your wisest choice would likely be to uninstall the Google Play Store on the off chance. The solitary trick is that it is a system application, and you indeed can’t merely delete it. What you can do is uninstall the updates, taking the application to a more stable position. Then afterward you can install the updates again. Don’t worry as this is a reliable methodology.

Go to Settings > Apps > Google Play Store and tap on “Uninstall updates.”

There Could be an issue with Google Play Services

We could say Google’s applications are the engine that drives Android devices. We are talking about that odd app that needs an update every now and then when you are trying to launch a new application. Many have no clue about what it is. However, it turns out to be your phone’s backbone. Google’s applications offer some of the most exciting features and its all powered by Google Play Services

