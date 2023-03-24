Advertisement

According to some latest reports, Google Play Store is making tweaks to help people with multiple Android devices. Google recently rolled out the option to sync apps across other devices that you installed using the Play Store. The feature is currently under development.

Google Play Store Rolls Out Option to Sync Apps Across Your Devices

The feature is spotted by @AssembleDebug on Twitter. The new option appears for some in the Play Store’s Manage apps and device section, which is accessible via the account switcher menu in the top right corner of the app. The feature is available as “Sync apps to devices.” Upon tapping the option, you will get a checklist that lists all Android devices that you’re currently signed into with your Google account, and a note explaining, “Apps that you install on this device will also be installed on your synced devices.”

This new feature is helpful for those that use multiple Android devices every day as part of their work. They will easily see the benefit of the new sync feature, making it easy to load your apps to new devices, minimizing setup time. Anyhow, users can easily sync devices whenever appropriate. Furthermore, this menu offers more granular controls, like adding or removing devices to sync.

The only drawback is that as of now, the feature is in the testing phase. We are not sure whether Google will release this feature or not. Hopefully, this feature will see a full public release as it can definitely add some vast benefits. We will get more details about it in the near future.

