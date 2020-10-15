Google Play Store witnesses 31% increase in App downloads in Q3





As we all know, due to this COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is at home spending their most time on phones. As compared to last year, the usage of mobile phones has increased quarter times in the July-September 2020. Due to an increase in smartphone usage, application downloads have grown even more extensive with Google Play. Google Play Store has reached 28.3 billion of total app downloads for the Q3 period of time. As compared to last year, a total of 31% of downloads have increased this year.

The significant number of mobile downloads has provided Google with a 3 to 1 benefit in the total downloads as compared to Apple’s App store that managed 8.2-8.3 billion of unlimited downloads.

Google Play Store witnesses a 31% increase in App downloads in Q3

During the Lockdown, every outdoor activity, parks, playgrounds were closed, so people were having fun at their homes and especially on their mobile phones. Children at homes, spend a lot of time on mobiles playing and downloading different games, and this results in increasing the total number of downloads on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Besides this, Google Play has noticed a massive number of 80.6 billion applications downloaded since the beginning of this year 2020. On the other hand, Apple’s App Store has faced 26.6 billion downloads during these three quarters.

According to the rumours, Google play has is enjoying the broadest application portfolio having more than 2.7 million total applications. Similarly, the App Store has 1.82 million total applications. This is a huge success for Google Play Store.

Furthermore, the most downloaded and used category of applications on the Google Play Store is the gaming category with a total of 13.49% downloads. Besides this, the education category downloads are 9.11%, and the business category has 6.95% of total downloads in the year 2020.

