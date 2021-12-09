Google Posts its Best Chrome Extensions of 2021

As expected, the search engine giant Google has shared some interesting lists at the end of the year including a year in search, best apps, etc. The company shared Google Play’s Best of 2021 applications and games in the previous month, and now it has shared the best Chrome extensions of 2021. Therefore, if you use Google Chrome regularly, then you should definitely see the below-mentioned favorite picks of Google in 2021.

Best Chrome Extensions of 2021

In a blog post, Google quoted the best Chrome extensions of 2021. The list encompasses numerous useful extensions that can assist you to stay more efficient and productive at work. They also allow you to collaborate with teammates, select a new language, and even customize your browsing experience. So, here’s the list of Google’s best Chrome Extensions of 2021.

Loom:

Loom is a pretty handy chrome extension that allows you to conveniently capture and share videos with other people.

Mote:

Mote is a Chrome extension that assists the users to provide quick feedback on projects via voice comments and transcripts.

Wordtune:

Wordtune is an AI-powered chrome extension that assists you to rephrase sentences and fix the typing errors in emails and while writing documents.

Forest:

This chrome extension lets you improve productivity via virtual tree planting and rewards.

Dark Reader:

The Dark Reader Chrome extension allows you to see the entire web in the dark mode.

Tab Manager Plus:

As the name suggests, it is onne of the best tab managers from Chrome that allows users to instantly find and open tabs, find duplicates, and limit tabs per window.

Nimbus Screenshot & Screen Video Recorder:

This chrome extension is basically a very handy screenshot and screen recording tool that allows you to easily share content across every platform.

Kami:

Primarly, this chrome extension is an interactive online learning space for students and teachers.

InsertLearning:

InsertLearning is a handy chrome extension that lets you Insert instructional content on any web page for an interactive learning experience.

Toucan:

Toucan is a chrome extension that makes learning a new language fun and more immersive.

Rememberry:

This chrome extension allows you to organizes vocabulary words into flashcard decks for quick revisions.

Stylus:

Stylus chrome extension allows you to build and install custom themes and skins for your favorite websites.

Rakuten:

Rakuten is a handy chrome extension that automatically finds coupons and deals across the inernet.

Check out? Google Chrome Omnibox Makes Search Results Appear in less than 500 milliseconds