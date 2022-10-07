Google privacy and security hub for Android 13 will Save users from Bugging

Privacy and security are the most discussed aspects when it comes to the revolution of IT. Data bugging is one of the most common things these days, and spying on users through different apps is another big thing. In the launch event of Google devices, the company announced the big news that it will bring a new privacy and security hub to Android 13.

This happened when Google was introducing its new devices including Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and some other products. In between the ceremony, an official from Google took a moment to discuss this very important matter regarding privacy and security. It revealed that the company is committed to providing users with fool-proof privacy and security. It enlightened the VPN introduced that is totally free for Pixel 7 series owners and revealed that new privacy and security hub is coming to pixel devices by the end of this year.

For making management easier, the company has merged privacy and security settings in a single place. The new hub that is going to launch soon will include new action cards that will pick the safety risks and notify users abruptly to save them from security lapses. Other than this, it will also guide users with easy steps to enhance security.

This security hub will probably help users against the third part app spying as well. The company has revealed that this privacy and security hub will come to Pixel devices on Android 13 and later on it will be launched for other Android devices one by one as well.