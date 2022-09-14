Google publishes its version of the new 31 emojis

Unicode Consortium which maintains the official emojis catalog for smartphones has published Unicode 15.0 standard with new 31 emojis. The new emojis include a pushing hand, a shaking face, a moose, a goose, a pink heart, and a Wi-Fi sign.

The 31 emojis are the lowest number of additions that were launched during the last few years. In July, the illustrations of these emojis were unveiled and now since they are approved, phone brands, operating system makers, and app developers will implement their own versions to bring them to your devices.

Google has published these new emojis with its Noto font for the web which means that developers will be able to embed them in their projects.

Google has revealed that new emojis will be available by the end of this year on Android and next year on other Google products. Since NOTO font has come with different color versions, the company has also launched the revamped monochrome version font with all new emojis.

Other than this, the company has also come up with something new – the COLRv1 standard that lets you change parts of the font. for example, if you have duck emoji, you can shuffle the colors of the different parts to make an entirely new version. The support for COLRv1 is only available in Google Chrome and Microsoft edge right now and firefox support will be coming soon.

With this, the overall experience would turn out to be great, and now would be able to make customized emojis of their own choice.

