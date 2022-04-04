The search engine giant Google keeps rolling out new features for its ‘Maps’ App, which is probably the best navigation app on the planet. The company had unveiled a slew of new transit-related features, including a timetable explorer that few people are aware of. Given its self-explanatory name, it’s easy to figure out what schedule explorer was supposed to achieve, but as it turns out, its limited use became a major source of concern for Google. Consequently, the search giant has decided to remove the service entirely and has done so quietly without informing anyone.

Google Quietly Removes one of the ‘Maps’ Features Because of low usage

Posts appear on the internet inquiring about the availability of the schedule explorer in transit mode, with some users stating the tool went black in January, reappeared in February, and then vanished again in March. This time, though, it appears to be permanent, as Google has purposefully removed the schedule explorer.

The confirmation comes from a Platinum Product Expert on Google’s forums, who claims to have spoken with Google and learned that the feature was removed owing to its infrequent use.

Because there is currently no substitute, many people are understandably sad that the feature is being phased out. On the other hand, as previously said, only a handful of people are even aware that such a feature exists, therefore Google had a valid reason to discontinue it.

The fact that the company hasn’t made an official announcement in this regard is even more shocking. There are lots of users out there trying various workarounds because they believe it’s all a malfunction, so a public statement on the matter may help clear things up.

