Google has today released Android 14 Beta 1.1. This new update is to fix the bugs in the Beta 1 update, which came out a couple of weeks ago. The next, second beta will roll out next month. Apparently, the company thought some of the bugs running around in Beta 1 were too annoying to let be until Beta 2 comes around. That is why Google released Android 14 Beta 1.1.
The new build is labelled UPB1.230309.017.A1 for Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a units on Verizon, and UPB1.230309.017 for all others. All those devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program will soon get this update. The rollout will take at least a few days to reach all eligible devices.
Google Releases Android 14 Beta 1.1 Patch for Fixing a Lot of Bugs
Check Also: Google Messages Encrypted RCS Group Chats Starts Rolling out to Everyone
These are the bugs that Google removed in the latest update:
- The update fixed an issue where the system UI crashed when trying to access the Wallpaper & Style screen either through the Settings app or by long-pressing from the home screen.
- It also fixed some issues that prevented using the fingerprint unlock.
- Fixed an issue where the status bar did not display the mobile network.
- It also fixed an issue that prevented a SIM card or eSIM from being detected or activated in some cases.
- Fixed an issue where the lock screen displayed a message with an unresolved string placeholder when Smart Lock was enabled.
See Also: Google launches first “App Growth Lab” in Pakistan to support high-potential app developers