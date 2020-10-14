Google Releases Apple Watch App for YouTube Music
Youtube Music received the Apple Watch app for YouTube Music users which is providing the basic playback controls and browsing of what’s on their phone.
The Apple Watch app is coming with version 3.88 of YouTube Music. Modelled after the default Apple Music experience, it is giving you the opportunity to enjoy your 11 most recent playlists, albums, songs, and artists as cover art.
Google Releases Apple Watch App for YouTube Music
Information
- Seller Google LLC
- Size 177 MB
- Category Music
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 11.0 and watchOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English, Afrikaans, Albanian, Amharic, Arabic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Basque, Belarusian, Bengali, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Burmese, Cambodian, Catalan, Chinese, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French, Galician, Georgian, German, Greek, Gujarati, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Kannada, Kazakh, Kirghiz, Korean, Laotian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Malay, Malayalam, Marathi, Mongolian, Nepali, Norwegian Bokmål, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Singhalese, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Uzbek, Vietnamese, Zulu
Age Rating 17+
- Frequent/Intense Mature/Suggestive Themes
- Infrequent/Mild Horror/Fear Themes
- Infrequent/Mild Realistic Violence
- Infrequent/Mild Cartoon or Fantasy Violence
- Copyright © 2015 Google Inc.
- Price Free
- In-App Purchases
id=”ember399″>
- YouTube Premium$12.99
- YouTube Music$12.99
- YouTube Music$12.99
- YouTube Music$12.99
- YouTube Red$12.99
- YouTube Premium$15.99
- YouTube Premium$15.99
- YouTube Red$12.99
- YouTube Red$12.99
- YouTube Red$12.99
If a user scrolls all the way to the back will get to experience two items: Now Playing and Library. Where they will be able to access Last played, Downloads, Playlists, Albums, Songs, Artists, and Subscriptions. Each item will open a huge list which will be easier to scroll through.
Recommended Reading: YouTube to Become a Major Shopping Destination