



Youtube Music received the Apple Watch app for YouTube Music users which is providing the basic playback controls and browsing of what’s on their phone.

The Apple Watch app is coming with version 3.88 of YouTube Music. Modelled after the default Apple Music experience, it is giving you the opportunity to enjoy your 11 most recent playlists, albums, songs, and artists as cover art.

Google Releases Apple Watch App for YouTube Music

Information

Seller Google LLC

Size 177 MB

Category Music