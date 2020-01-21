Google has removed famous Hong Kong pro-democracy mapping app known as WhatsGap from its app store. The app used to identify retailers that are in support of Hong Kong’s democracy. Google removed the app just because it was sparked by “sensitive content” which was being published on this mapping app.

WhatsGap is basically a mapping app which is used by netizens in order to locate retail businesses such as restaurants, cafes and shops which are in favour of Hong Kong’s democracy in the region.

Google Removes Hong-Kong’s Mapping App from its App Store

A Google spokesperson said:

“We have a long-standing policy prohibiting apps that lack reasonable sensitivity towards or capitalise on serious ongoing conflicts or tragedies, After careful review, we found this app to be violating that particular policy and suspended it, as we have done with similar attempts to profit from other high-profile events such as earthquakes, crises, suicides and conflicts.”

The tech giant has also explained that unlike Apple, that pulled HKmap.live from its app store last October, users will be able to reinstall WhatsGap on Android.

However, several netizens have started the boycott of Google over its decision to remove the app from the Play Store and shared their angers on the different platforms of social media. Google also received an objection from the Hong Kong authorities.

Users wrote on Twitter and shared their view like this is a good chance for the people of Hong Kong to know who and what are worth to support in this movement. While Google and Apple are not on list apparently.

Recommended Reading: Google Play Store will not Notify you for Updated Apps