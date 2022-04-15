The search engine giant Google’s Snapshot feature, which was launched in 2018 and was occasionally updated, is now removed. The Android feature, which could be accessible through a little inbox icon on the Assistant screen, would display all of your current information in a scrollable interface, including appointments, weather forecasts, traffic, and reminders. It was a little but useful feature, but it was also hard to discover unless you knew where to look. As a result, it’s likely that very few Android users were aware of it.

So it seemed virtually inevitable that Google would eventually reveal Snapshot’s demise, which it did in March when it began displaying alerts within the app. Now, according to 9to5Google, the feature appears to have vanished entirely from Android phones.

Google Removes its Useful Snapshot Feature from Android Devices

For years, Google has been experimenting with apps that collect and display our personal information. It launched Google Now in 2012 as a complete digital personal assistant; over time, it was gradually phased out in favor of the considerably more interactive and verbal Google Assistant.

Snapshot can now be added to the list of Google apps that have been discontinued. If you were a Snapshot lover and want to retrieve the data that was previously available, Google has created a help page that lists the different sites where you may find it. “Hey, Google, what do I have planned for today?” is another option.

