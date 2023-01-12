Advertisement

According to a swiftly deleted Google planning document, an upcoming device will have Fuchsia installed from day one. In the last few years, Google has updated the original Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max to run on the company’s homegrown Fuchsia operating system instead of “Cast OS.” There are a lot of Google devices yet to be updated to Fuchsia. However, the latest reports have revealed that a device is coming with Fuchsia out of the box.

Google Reveals an Upcoming Device will launch with Fuchsia

Last week, Fuchsia developers submitted a new document explaining an upcoming project. However, the company deleted this document later.

According to 9to5Google, Fuchsia is set to gain support for JavaScript development. It will make it easier to manage and control the device’s features. More specifically, the work is being done to support “factories,” where new devices are tested while in production.

Moreover, Fuchsia’s JavaScript support apparently needs to be completed in the first half of 2023.

Previous reports have revealed that two upcoming Google devices will also come with Fuchsia. Both devices will be smart speakers. One of them will be a lower-end device, most probably, a Pixel Tablet dock or a third-gen Nest Mini. On the other hand, the other device will look like a full Nest Audio successor complete with UWB connectivity.

Additionally, the company will launch the next flagship Nest speaker in either fall 2023 or spring 2024. It will be the first device to launch with Fuchsia installed by default.

