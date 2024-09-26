Google & Roblox Team Up To Launch A New Game On Kid’s Online Safety

In an exhilarating new partnership, Google and Roblox have joined hands to launch a game designed to teach kids how to stay safe online. The Roblox game, dubbed “Be Internet Awesome World” is a fun and interactive way to enlighten children on critical online safety skills while playing the popular virtual world of Roblox. This new initiative is part of Google’s ongoing commitment to making the internet a safer place for young users.

Be Internet Awesome World: A Roblox Game Designed To Teach Online Saftey

Google’s Be Internet Awesome World is available on Roblox. The game takes players on an educational adventure where they learn about fundamental online safety practices. In the game, players take on the role of an “Internaut” and steer through various themed areas. Each area addresses important safety topics like spotting phishing attempts, creating strong passwords, and avoiding oversharing personal information.

Players tend to apply critical thinking skills in mini-games within virtual environments like Kind Kingdom, Mindful Mountain, and Reality River. Each design imitates real-world online risks, offering immediate feedback. By immersing in this interactive experience, kids are prompted to think before they click, be kind to others online, and protect their private data.

Is the New Game A Perfect Platform for Online Safety?

Roblox has over 380 million monthly users. It is one of the most famous online gaming platforms for children, with more than 50% of its players under the age of 13. From games like Brookhaven to Blox Fruit, Roblox is an epicenter for young gamers. As kids increasingly spend time in virtual environments, they must be equipped with the knowledge to navigate the web safely. Google understands this. That’s why, the search giant has been working towards creating a safer online space for young users since 2017.

The launch of Be Internet Awesome World marks another milestone in Google’s dedication to making the Internet a secure place for children. Google has unfailingly underscored the importance of teaching kids how to avoid online threats such as hackers, phishers, and cyberbullies. By making this game available on Roblox, Google expands its reach and provides children with easy access to essential online safety tools in a form that’s fun and engaging. Motivate your kids to check out ‘Be Internet Awesome World’ on Roblox next time they jump on their devices!

Check Out: phoneworld.com.pk/roblox-shopify-partnership-brings-in-game-shopping-to-the-virtual-world/