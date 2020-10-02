On Wednesday, Alphabet Inc’s Google launched Google TV, which would broadcast videos and movies from streaming websites such as Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co’s Disney+. The company also revealed a new Chromecast streaming device that will now arrive with remote control (RC) device. It will cost $49.99 (£38.74) in the US and will be available around the globe by the end of 2020. Google Rolls Out New Chromecast Along with Google TV The real benefit of this device seems to be the underlying search smarts that work as the foundation for so much of what Alphabet’s Google does. In a blog post, the company briefed about the new features by stating, Google TV’s For You tab gives you personalized watch suggestions from across your subscriptions organized based on what you like to watch, even your guilty pleasure reality dramas. Google TV’s Watchlist lets you bookmark movies and shows you want to save for later. You can add to your Watchlist from your phone or laptop, and it will be waiting on your TV when you get home. Best of all, you’ll also have access to thousands of apps and the ability to browse 400,000+ movies and TV shows sorted and optimized for what you like—ask Google Assistant to see results from across your favorite apps, like YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, Stan, 9Now and ABC view, among others.

The latest Chromecast with Google TV comes in a compact and smart design and is accompanied by the latest technology to provide you the best viewing experience. It easily plugs into your TV’s HDMI port and can be placed behind your screen.

While Google’s lower-priced devices like these have been top sellers, but its higher-priced phones like pixel 5 have obtained little traction as compared to Samsung Electronics Co and Apple because of limited marketing and intense competition.

