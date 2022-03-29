For the second month in a row, Google has released a series of system updates. The Google Play Store is also getting a few minor tweaks, although it’s not clear if you’ll notice them.

This isn’t the longest changelog we’ve seen since Google started publishing monthly system updates with detailed entries — especially if you’re looking for user-facing changes. The Play Store patch notes appear to be the only real change you’ll notice in everyday use, but there’s a catch. All seven points are the same as March’s, right down to the order in which they’re listed. While Google may be working on features like “Play-as-you-download” games and Play Billing, it’s unlikely that you’ll see any changes as compared to the previous updates without a more detailed list.

Google Rolls Out System Updates for the Month of April

Even so, there are a few points worth remembering. Updates to basic system management services that keep your gadgets connected to the web, as well as undisclosed vital bug fixes, are now available for all of Google’s platforms, including Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, and Wear OS. All of these changes, as well as other developer-focused improvements, will be rolled out this week.

The new System Updates for the month of April are listed below:

Critical Fixes

[Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, Wear OS] Bug fixes for security & privacy, and system management & diagnostics related services.

Google Play Store

Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times. New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.[3] Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.[3] New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs. [3] Enhancements to Google Play Billing. [3] Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. [3] Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility. [3]

System Management

Updates to system management services that improve device connectivity, network usage, stability, security and updatability.

Developer Services

New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support ads, accessibility, analytics & diagnostics and machine learning & AI, and security & privacy related developer services in their apps.

