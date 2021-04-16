Lately, Google has launched the much-awaited v90 edition of Chrome browser for desktop and Android users. The new edition of Chrome browser offers better loading speed for sites that support it.

In April 2021, Google announced that in order to enhance browser privacy and to stop third-party apps from spying on your chrome browser, it would default to HTTPS beginning with version 90. Google kept its promise and just a few weeks subsequent to the announcement, the company has launched the updated v90 edition of Chrome. Chrome 90 also features a built-in AV1 encoder that is particularly designed for video conferencing.

Google Rolls Out v90 Edition of Chrome for Desktop & Android Users

If we compare it with the previous versions, this will certainly improve streaming even on very low bandwidth networks in addition to the screen sharing efficiency. Also, it will assist with better compression efficiency, enabling less bandwidth usage and improved visual quality.

Furthermore, the updated chrome browser also allows more realistic lighting estimations for AR and VR environments and a few other improvements and tweaks. The v90 edition also arrives with many developer-focused specifications like an advanced method for taking a MediaStream video, adding special elements to videos on the fly, such as subtitles, transcriptions, background blurring or removal, and voice and video effects.

If you wish to install the new update, restart your Chrome browser on your desktop or Android phone. Still, if you are facing any sort of issue, then you can visit the browser’s About page under the Settings menu and select Help to force an update.

