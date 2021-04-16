In a recent development, the search-engine giant Google rolled out a new feature that will help people in finding Covid vaccination sites. Google went global by launching tools developed to assist people to find Covid-19 vaccination sites. Google is constantly striving its best to fight the deadly virus.

Google told that it will also render 250,000 vaccine doses to “countries in need”. Furthermore, it is also facilitating people to find Covid inoculation sites in Canada, Chile, France, India, Singapore, and the United States.

Google Rolls Out Vaccine-Finding Feature to Assist the Masses

The company is also planning to roll out a cloud-based “virtual agent” that individuals can utilize to schedule vaccination appointments or get information about it in more than 27 languages using chat, text messages, or phone calls.

According to Google,

As we’ve learned throughout the pandemic, no one is safe from Covid-19 until everyone is safe. Getting vaccines to everyone around the world is a challenging, but necessary, undertaking.

Google also comes in the list of a number of tech companies including Amazon and Uber that have come forward with resources or efforts to assist people to get vaccinated against the virus. Along with rendering a total of 250,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to ‘countries in need,’ Google is funding “pop-up” sites for the inoculation in the United States and pledging an additional $250 million in ad credit to spread vaccine information.

In a blog post, Google said,

There’s a lot of work ahead to make sure everyone who wants to get vaccinated can receive the jab. Globally, it could be years before some countries even have enough vaccines.

Check out? Now Find Lost iPhone with Google Assistant- Here’s How