Google Rolls out YouTube Premium in 10 More Countries – Check out!

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium are making their way to the global audience in phases. Google initially rolled out the two premium services in Australia and New Zealand. Since then, the company has expanded the two paid subscription services to multiple regions worldwide.

Lately, Google has launched YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium in 10 more countries:

Algeria

Cambodia

Georgia

Ghana

Iraq

Jordan

Kenya

Laos

Tunisia

Senegal

With the inclusion of new countries, the two premium subscription services are now available in a total of 110 countries.

Features of YouTube Premium:

YouTube Premium enables you to enjoy videos on YouTube without any ads. In addition, it also offers extra features on the platform, including background play and offline watching. YouTube Premium starts at $13.99 per month in the US.

Features of YouTube Music Premium:

On the other hand, a YouTube Music Premium subscription enables users to enjoy their favorite songs on YouTube Music without ads. If you just want to subscribe to YouTube Music Premium, it will charge you $10.99 per month.

