Soon Google will change the way you use search. According to some recent reports, Google is making search more visual, more interactive, and more fun. In the near future, The search engine is going to be more engaging as the Google Search app seems to be getting ready to drop a new Instagram Stories clone.

The search giant is apparently developing a new way to get creative with search results. It will allow users to share text, images, or stickers in a Stories-like format via its core app on mobile. The feature is spotted by @AssembleDebug on X. Publishers and content creators can already publish Stories on the web using Web Stories. This type of content shows up on Google Search, Google Image, and Google Discover.

Google Search App is Getting Instagram Stories Alike Feature

Google is attempting to find more natural and visual ways for people to conduct searches and get results. 9to5 also found out through some code that users will be able to drop a comment, dubbed “Notes,” on web pages that appear in search results.

Users will have the ability to comment on a webpage when viewing it in the Google app’s default browser. Each note will be visible to the public. Additionally, there’s an option to like or heart a note left by other users. Your profile photo and name will be visible to them.

Some reports are claiming that Google will roll out this feature in September on Android and iOS. However, this feature won’t be available on every page that shows up in Search. It will not be available on pages containing medical information or pornographic or violent content.

