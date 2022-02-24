The search engine giant is launching a new dark mode for Google Search on the desktop for some users. The new dark mode is even darker than the previous dark mode, and it promises better battery life and less strain on the eyes.

The user claims, which were first reported by 9to5Google, aren’t widespread, and the rollout could merely be a test. Some users who saw their prior dark mode went completely black instead of the customary deep grey reported that their themes returned back to the original dark mode after a short period.

Google Search Dark Mode Gets Even Darker After the New Update

The new Dark Mode backdrop color is officially set to the HTML color code #000000, which is completely black. However, other colors on the site, such as blue for hyperlinks, are slightly bolder to stand out against the black background.

Dark mode has widely spread in recent years, with everything from Microsoft Windows to Facebook and Twitter to various Google services rolling out darker themes on their platforms. As more people embrace laptops as their primary PCs, seeking ways to extend battery life becomes a primary concern. The biggest power thief on a laptop is its display, therefore the darker you can keep the display, the longer would be your battery life.

In order to switch from light to dark mode:

Tap on the gear icon in the top-right corner. Afterward, choose the dark mode.

Check out? You Can Now Speed up your Google Assistant by Removing Idle Devices