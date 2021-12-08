Google Year in Search 2021: Most Searched Global Topics

While people throughout the world continued to seek for information on the COVID-19 pandemic, other topics, such as Cricket and Squid Game topped Google Year in Search for 2021. T20 World Cup matches are at the top of this year’s global searches, along with other major events such as the UEFA Euro 2021 and the NBA, as well as the blockbuster Netflix Korean series Squid Game. One of the most frequent searches this year was for DMX, who died this year.

Furthermore, the top trending lists allow you to explore through numerous search, news, sports, TV, and people trends on a globally. Check out the table below for a quick summary of all the major worldwide trends, or go to Google Trends for more information.

Trending Movies and Dramas in Google year in search 2021:

Squid Game Khuda Aur Mohabbat Chupke chupke Rang Mahal Radhe Bigg Boss 15 Money Heist Ertugrul Black Widow Eternals Kurtulus Osman Bridgerton, WandaVision, Cobra Kai Loki

Most Searched News

Afghanistan AMC Shock COVID Vaccine Dogecoin GME Stock

Most Searched Games

FIFA 2022

Battlefield 2042

PopCat

Resident Evil Village

Monster Hunter Rise

Memes

With memes becoming increasingly popular, it’s not surprise that Google has been tracking how they’re trending. Bernie Sanders mittens was the most popular trending meme search. Squid Game also made the list, as well as numerous other lists, ranging from hot recipes to hairstyles.

Bernie Sanders Mittens

Hamster

Squid Game

Red Flag

Twisted Tea

Vin diesel Family

What’s More?

In Google Year in Search for 2021, it appears that more and more individuals are becoming interested in cryptocurrencies or at least becoming intrigued about it with a particular focus on Dogecoin and Ethereum values. Current events such as Hurricane Ida and the Georgia Senate election fill out the list, as do meme stocks (AMC and GME).