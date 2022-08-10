Google Search Is Terribly Broken: Here’s Why?

Google is suffering from a pretty big outage with Google Search right now. The problem started last night and many researchers and Google Users took it to social media that their Google search engine is having issues. The bad part of the news is that it seems more than just an outage because there are tons of complaints about indexing issues, pages dropping out of the index, super poor quality, and dated search results being shown in Google this morning as well.

Why Is Google Search Engine Down?

According to the latest reports, the Google data center fire has caused these issues. A Google spokesperson recently stated that:

“We are aware of an electrical incident that took place today at Google’s data center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, injuring three people on site who are now being treated. The health and safety of all workers is our absolute top priority, and we are working closely with partners and local authorities to thoroughly investigate the situation and provide assistance as needed.”

The good piece of news is that Google’s top priority is the safety and health of workers. The company is trying hard to provide assistance to the injured. Our prayers are with the injured workers and we hope that they have a speedy recovery.

Let’s have a look at the outages:

The tracking tools really don’t know right now what to make of this outage and broken Google Search. Some charts are literally breaking through the X-axis. Let’s have a look at that:

The outage has impacted more than just accessibility to Google.com and the Google Search results. People have been facing tons of issues about indexing. The old pages that got once ranked are not ranking anymore. Many pages are missing right now. So, the Google search engine is a bit of a mess right now. It is quite obvious that Google is aware of all these issues. John Mueller of Google has recently said that things will soon start to fix themselves as Google recovers.

According to a few reports, some of the issues are returning back to normal. It’s a pretty big outage so, keep in mind that it can take a lot of time to resolve. If you are seeing things normal again, it might be possible that the next person still see some pretty bad results. So, everyone needs to keep calm as this will resolve itself. All we can do is wait and hope for a speedy recovery. If you are the one having any issues related to Google Search, share with us in the comment section. Stay tuned!

