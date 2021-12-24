Even after two years, Covid-19 is still a part of everyday life. While we were relieved from Covid-19 for some months, now another variant has come named Omicron which has witnessed a massive spike throughout the world. While it is a part of life now, it is important to remain informed about it. To help people with it, Google has come up with new features in its search tool to help users with finding information regarding vaccinations and testings. The new Covid-19 tools will be quite helpful for users who are looking for information related to the corona virus. For Instance, in Pakistan now after two shots, the booster of vaccine is also available and people are constantly looking for information related to it and the vaccination centers which offer this booster.

Google Search Launches new COVID-19 tools

So now, when a user will be searching for vaccines or centers on Google, they will be able to automatically view and sort through nearby places offering either option. It includes the inclusion of filters for sorting by vaccine type.

Other than this, Google also gives numbers on which users can call in order to get information regarding the vaccinations, etc.

We’ve added new features to help you find the information you need to help protect your loved ones and yourself from COVID. In the US, on Google Search, you can now find free testing locations, vaccine locations for children and you can even Search by vaccine type. pic.twitter.com/bkdPFIibmW — Google (@Google) December 22, 2021

This feature is rolled out for both web and desktop apps so people can get benefitted from them from now on.

