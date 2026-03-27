Google Search Live Expands Globally

Google announced that it is expanding Search Live globally to all languages and locations where AI Mode is available. Now, people in more than 200 countries and territories can have interactive conversations with Search in AI Mode, using both voice and camera.

This expansion is enabled by Google’s new audio and voice model, Gemini 3.1 Flash Live, which delivers even more natural and intuitive conversations. The new model is also inherently multilingual, which means that people around the world can now speak with Search in their preferred language.

Bringing Search Live to more people

Search Live is designed for those moments when people need real-time help, and typing out a query just won’t cut it. To go Live with Search, simply open the Google app on Android or iOS and tap the Live icon under the Search bar. From there, anyone can ask your question out loud to get a helpful audio response, then continue the conversation with follow-up questions or dive deeper with helpful web links.

People can also enable the camera to add visual context for instance if they want to ask about something in front of them, like how to install a new shelving unit. This way, Search can see what the camera sees and offer helpful suggestions, plus links to more information on the web.

Search Live also works with Google Lens — just tap the Live option at the bottom of the screen to have a real-time, back-and-forth conversation.

The global expansion of Search Live marks a significant shift in how information is accessed, moving from static queries to dynamic, multimodal assistance. By combining voice, sight, and the vast knowledge of the web, Google continues to evolve Search into a more personal and capable tool for learning and exploration.

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