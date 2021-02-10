While it has not yet been widely introduced, Google is working actively on introducing Google Search on a desktop with a whole dark mode. We found out with another A/B test, that the device theme can be followed on your screen by Google Search dark mode too.

You could be invited to the latest message on your search by opening an incognito window at Chrome (or in our case Chrome OS). A box shows “Dark theme is available now” and calls for users to turn the setting on quickly and conveniently with a shortcut button. The icon used appears especially familiar. We’re fairly Confident it was used on a previous dark mode rollout.

Google Search New Dark Mode Will Match Your System Theme

When set to search, Google then provides users with the chance to see the dark mode matching a system theme on a desktop, which with Google’s multiple dark modes is not very popular. Although several items from Google have an online dark mode, most of them must be activated manually. It seems like Google Search can only match the theme of the device as a whole on the grounds of this A/B exam. Another notable example of this feature in a mobile app is the “My Activity” page of Google.

This feature is useful for both Windows 10 and macOS users with systems-wide themes that support Chrome, Safari, Edge, and other browsers.

In this situation, this time around we haven’t made any style improvements to Google Search’s general look of dark mode. Google also opts instead of actual black with a dark grey background, using white elements in contrast to the background and a slight blur for different icons and links. The dark mode also worked not on all pages, as previously stated, and did not continue to close the incognito reopening.

