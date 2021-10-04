Google Search No Longer Supports the Internet Explorer 11
In a recent development, the search engine giant Google has announced that it has ended support for the Internet Explorer 11 web browser. A software engineer at Google, Malte Ubl made the announcement on its Twitter account while giving remarks that it’s particularly good news for the developer community: According to the company,
We did the math. It’s time.
Google Search No Longer Supports the Internet Explorer 11
For our audience, it must be mentioned that “ended support” does not imply that Google will be inaccessible from Internet Explorer 11. In fact, it will act as a stripped-down version of the search engine that can find basic results but no new features of the search engine will be compatible with Internet Explorer.
Surely, it is bad news for the 1.32% of the market who still use Internet Explorer 11 on their desktop PCs. Though, as Malte Ubl said that it’s not logical to continue developing features for a portion of the market that’s so trivial. Moreover, “We did the math” likely indicates the assessment of resources required to support Internet Explorer 11, in contrast to the potential losses incurred as a result of those groups of users not getting the full Google experience.
Along with Google Search, WordPress carried out the same assessment and ended support for IE11 with the release of WordPress 5.8 back in July 2021. However, these developments surely won’t affect the company drastically as Microsoft itself wants to end support for Internet Explorer 11 in July 2022. Therefore, those who are still using Internet Explorer will be forced to adapt to an alternative in the near future. Conclusively, Google’s moving on from Internet Explorer, and soon the users will have to follow the suit as well.
Check out? Google Announces More Powerful Search Engine Technology