In a recent development, the search engine giant Google has announced that it has ended support for the Internet Explorer 11 web browser. A software engineer at Google, Malte Ubl made the announcement on its Twitter account while giving remarks that it’s particularly good news for the developer community: According to the company,

We did the math. It’s time.

Google Search No Longer Supports the Internet Explorer 11

For our audience, it must be mentioned that “ended support” does not imply that Google will be inaccessible from Internet Explorer 11. In fact, it will act as a stripped-down version of the search engine that can find basic results but no new features of the search engine will be compatible with Internet Explorer.