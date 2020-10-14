



Google has just announced a surprise “Google Search On” event that is taking place on October 15. It will highlight the latest improvements that come to Google Search and more.

Google hosts I/O, a multi-day developer conference every year which helps the company to connect with developers and the company also launches the new features, services, and products from Google as a whole in the conference. This year’s Google I/O was cancelled along with its many announcements due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Google Search On Livestream Event will Take Place Tomorrow

Well, this year, Google is going to hold an event that will highlight their improvements to search. The tech giant is going to host the new event, titled Google “Search On,” by livestreaming both on YouTube and on the official Search On website.

If you are interested to watch then keep it in your mind that the company is set to take place this Thursday, October 15.

Every year, we make thousands of improvements to Google Search, from advancing our ability to understand language to introducing new features that organize the world’s information in useful ways. We’d like to invite you to tune into our Search On livestream on Thursday, October 15 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET where you’ll hear about the latest ways that Google is harnessing the power of AI to help people understand the world around them.

Google’s new surprise event will bring surprises for us. We hope that we will get to watch something very excited. Well, we know one thing that Google never disappoints its users and always focuses to bring something useful for them.

