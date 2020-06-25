Google Search Provides Organized List with ‘What to Watch’ Option

Google search keeps on launching new features and this time it has launched one of the best features of people who are looking to kill time by watching good movies and TV shows. The new search experience provides a more organized way of getting new movie options and set of suggestions from different streaming providers including YouTube, Netflix, SonyLIV, and many more.

To get a more personalized suggestion, users can choose OTT subscription by tapping the “Edit Providers” button from the search result page. Moreover, Google Maps also facilitate users with the option to save shows and movies for watching later by using a watchlist feature.

Google Search Lets you See What to Watch

You just need to write “Good shows to watch” or “What to watch” and Google will give you suggestions from all the supporting streaming providers. The company also provides an option to facilitate you with the list of content available from one single platform.

On top of google search results, you will see the Edit providers button on the top right corner of the results. It will allow you to choose a TV and movie subscription you are interested in. In this way, the search engine giant will serve you with personalized recommendations. One can also use specific movie titles such as “horror moves” or anything like that to get personalized search.

Also Read: Phone Numbers of WhatsApp Click to Chat Feature Exposed in Google Search Result