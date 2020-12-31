Google Search is no longer used to browse information only, with the technology rising up, it facilitates people with much more than that. Google Search has got the latest beta update that shows short video results from the famous social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok. Isn’t it amazing?

It means now users will be able to save a lot of time that was previously spent in searching for videos from the standalone TikTok and Instagram apps. In simple words, soon users will not have to open individual apps for videos as now they will be able to search them in Google App itself. This feature was hinted by many leakers a few months back as they had seen a video carousel on Google Discover.

Google Search to Display Short Video Results from Instagram & TikTok

Many users have reported that they have received this feature but it is not available to everyone. Maybe initially the company would be testing and then it will be rolling out throughout the globe.

People who have received this feature have revealed that the video content will be available in a separate “Short Video” carousel below the search tab. It is just like the Top stories tab. When a user will click on Instagram/TikTok video to open it from the search bar, they will be redirected to a web view of that social media platform. Currently, Google has only provided support for Instagram and TikTok but the company is expected to add more social media platforms and video formats in future.

I am seeing “Short Videos” carousel on mobile. But not for every query. It’s rare I guess.

Query was: Biryani Sending to @rustybrick SIR.

CC: @Suzzicks MAM. pic.twitter.com/3Wf0FnPuxg — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) November 2, 2020

Since Google search has rolled out this feature for a handful of people, the company has not revealed when this feature will be made available to everyone. At least in Pakistan, no one has received it. So let wait!

