Recently, the tech giant Google has announced that it is working on a region filter that will enable users to search news related to their country. If any user turns on this filter, then they will only be able to see the news related to their own country or region.

Google Search to Roll Out a ‘Region Filter’ for Locating News

This forthcoming feature will prove to be really handy particularly amid the pandemic situation when people are searching for various queries regarding the vaccination center, and the availability of vaccines, etc. Therefore, through this filter, you won’t have to filter the news from your country manually rather the Google Search will bring all the news related to one’s country.

To check if the current update is coming for you or not, you will need to visit the Google search and then click on the news section of the page. Afterward, select the tools and then you will be able to see the web filter that will allow you to turn on the country filter. Though, currently, a number of users can’t see this filter yet, as Google hasn’t launched the feature for global usage till now. Through this feature, Google will make the search much easier and convenient than it was before.

Google understands this fact that the majority of the people aren’t interested in seeing the news of all countries, instead, they just want to see the news of their region or country. Consequently, it’s a good update that will offer a whole new level of search experience to users. Google has also shared some screenshots of how this filter will look like when it will be rolled worldwide.

Check out? Google Chat for Android allows Keyword Search to Find Specific Message



