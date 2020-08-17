Google Search will Soon Show COVID-19 Related Travel Planning Features

The widespread coronavirus pandemic is not over yet, however, to maintain the economic stability, governments throughout the world including Pakistan had to take tough decisions of opening destinations including shopping arenas and tourist places. In these uncertain times, Google is trying to help travelers to plans their journey properly and for this, it has added new tweaks to its search results offering information regarding that area including hotels and flight availability. The new travel planning features will help users to plan their journey effectively.

Get Ready to Welcome new Travel Planning Features in Google Search

Google has introduced another great feature named ‘free cancellation’ that will allow users to see vacation rentals and hotels having refundable options in case the plan gets changed due to the ongoing COVID-19 scenario. These features are extremely useful especially during such uncertain times when we are trying to accept the new normal.

Google has given more details in a blog post regarding its search results to travel. Furthermore, the tech giant is also adding information regarding the percentage of hotels that are available in a city or country. This percentage is calculated via AI based on Google flights and Hotel data from the previous week. This feature is ready and will be rolling out to everyone by this week. This feature will give a clear idea to travellers about the availability of hotels in a particular region and also about the flights whether they have started operating or not.

While explaining more about these new features, Google said:

“When you visit google.com/travel and tap on a trip you’re planning, or search for hotels and things to do, you’ll now see trendlines for hotel and flight availability. Links to additional local resources, including the number of COVID-19 cases, are provided as well,”

Though Google has revealed the rolling out of flight availability percentage feature next week however there are no words about the launch of free cancellation filter in our search results. Let’s see when the search engine giant will roll it out for us.

Also Read: Now see Dinosaurs in Real World through Google Search Augmented Reality Feature