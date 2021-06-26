Google has just recently started fact-checking users’ search results in order to provide reliable sources of information. It is also a well-known truth that the search engine can’t assess which source is trustworthy and which is not. So, to cope up with the issue, Google Search will Warn you if the Results don’t Show Reliable Information.

Google Search will Warn you if the Results don’t Show Reliable Information

Moreover, it explains that the topic you are searching for is new and it takes time for the algorithm to pick out reliable sources.

See Also: Google Messages Gets Pinch To Zoom Option To Change Font Size

It’s also important to note that the current info bracket is hidden in the “about this result” so the update would bring those notices up front and make them more visible to the user. Those steps should help battle misinformation online.

Google has just recently announced that it is working on a region filter that will enable users to search news related to their country. If any user turns on this filter, then they will only be able to see the news related to their own country or region.

Check Also: Google Search to Roll Out a ‘Region Filter’ for Locating News

Source: GSMArena



