The global tech giant Google is committed to supporting startups and fostering innovation in various industries. In 2022, the company launched a three-month hybrid program, the Google for Startups Accelerator, aimed at helping tech startups in Southeast Asia to drive digital transformation and come up with new ways to help Southeast Asia become more digital.
How does Google for Startups Accelerator operate?
Each accelerator has a cohort of ten to fifteen leading companies that collaborate to address particular technological difficulties that can help them expand their businesses via a combination of online and in-person, one-on-one, group learning sessions, and sprint projects.
The program received numerous applications, and after careful review, Google selected ten exceptional startups from across Southeast Asia to attend the program. One of the projects that is selected by Google is Rider. It is an e-commerce logistics business based in Pakistan. This was a significant achievement for the startup, as it was the only Pakistani startup to be chosen for the Google for Startups Accelerator for Southeast Asia Program 2022.
E-commerce Logistic Business Rider:
Rider, founded in 2019, is a Freight & Logistics Services company that has an estimated 180 employees. As its Founder and CEO, Salman Allana leads the Executive team within the C-Suite Department, and their management level is C-Level. Salman is based in Karachi, Pakistan, and has a background in finance, having previously worked at Citibank. He also has experience in AI, having worked at Ryelore Ai.
As a result of Rider’s participation in the Google for Startups Accelerator program, the company has demonstrated its ability to leverage technology to drive innovation and growth in the e-commerce logistics industry.
