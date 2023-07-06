Google Sets Up Office in Pakistan – Which Social Media Giants Will Follow Suit?

In a recent development, the search engine giant Google opened its office in Pakistan. It was revealed by the Federal Minister for Information Technology, Aminul Haq during an announcement with media in Islamabad. Furthermore, the minister informed that Google isn’t the only international tech company to open an office in Pakistan, as TikTok is also planning to follow suit in the near future.

Google became the first tech giant to set up an office in Pakistan after newly formulated social media rules made it mandatory for all social media companies to register themselves in the country. It is pertinent to mention that last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered Google as a company in the country.

On the hand, Minister Amin ul Haque said that if any company is unable to open a physical office in the country, it must have a virtual presence.

SECP issued a document to Google, affirming that Google Asia Pacific Pvt. Ltd, based in Singapore, has opened a liaison office in Pakistan under Section 435 of the Companies Act 2017.

As per some other sources, TikTok is also planning to register to set up an office in the country and there are indications that Meta might follow these two tech companies.

It is a good sign for Pakistan as it would allow the government to put curbs on any unwanted or incendiary content in a more effective manner. Furthermore, it may also lead to the generation of employment for local citizens.

