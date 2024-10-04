Google Shakes Up Release Schedule: Pixel 9a Arriving Two Months Early

Google is shaking things up with the launch schedule of its highly anticipated Pixel 9 series. The Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Ultra were launched in August, earlier than expected. However, one family member is still missing: the Google Pixel 9a. According to the latest reports, the Pixel 9a will also arrive much sooner than fans expected, with pre-orders reportedly starting in mid-March 2025.

This new timeline indicates a shift from Google’s typical Pixel “a” series launch schedule, which has historically coincided with Google I/O in May. If the rumors pan out, this year’s Pixel 9a will be available for pre-order about two months earlier than the usual release window. Surprisingly, the phone will hit stores and start shipping by the end of March, allowing Google fans to get their hands on it much earlier than previous “a” series models.

Anticipated Google Pixel 9a Specs

The Pixel 9a will reportedly arrive in four vibrant colors: Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris. The recent leak unveiled these colorways giving customers a range of choices for personalizing their new device. Moreover, the leaked CAD-based renders give us a glimpse of what the Pixel 9a might look like. There have been no details regarding the internal specs, however, we hope to see a solid performance at a more affordable price.

Numerous sources claim that Google is shifting the entire “a” series timeline to March permanently. It indicates that Google lovers can expect the Pixel 10a to land as early as March 2026, breaking away from its traditional May unveiling.

In addition to the Pixel 9a’s early launch, another exciting rumor is floating around regarding Android 16. The latest Android update is also expected sooner, with a possible launch by the end of June 2024. This seems another indication that the search giant is reshuffling its product launch calendar, potentially setting the stage for earlier hardware and software rollouts in the years to come. All eyes are on March 2024, when the Pixel 9a will make its official debut. With new color options, an early launch, and potentially even Android 16 on the horizon, Pixel fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming months.

