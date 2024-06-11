Google Shakes Up Streaming with Targeted Ads

Google is making a significant move that could alter the way you watch free tv. They’re introducing a completely new advertising network developed exclusively for free streaming channels on Google TV and smart TVs.

Instead of just seeing previews for forthcoming shows, you may start seeing targeted adverts while watching your favorite free networks. This means that corporations can display adverts that are more likely to pique your interest based on your surfing history and preferences.

Don’t worry, you won’t have to skip these adverts as you would on YouTube. Google refers to this new network as the “Google TV Network,” and it includes unskippable in-stream commercials across more than 125 live stations. Many of these channels are part of a developing trend known as FAST. (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV). Basically, it’s like free cable TV, but with commercials to keep things running.

Consider this: you get to watch your favorite shows and movies for free, while Google supports the service by displaying relevant adverts. Furthermore, Google claims that users of these free channels spend about 75 minutes each day watching them, so you’re likely to see these ads regardless.

Now, for advertising, this is a fantastic opportunity to reach a large audience. According to Google, more than 20 million devices utilize Google TV or Android TV, and the number is only increasing. Furthermore, companies can leverage this reach with YouTube’s tremendous viewership on living room TVs (over 150 million people weekly!).

So, how can marketers participate in this action? It’s actually quite straightforward. If they already use Google Ads or Google Display & Video 360, adding the Google TV network to their existing campaigns is as simple as clicking a button. This enables their adverts to display not only on Google TV channels, but also on other apps that use Google’s ad network.

Overall, Google’s new ad network marks a significant shift in the streaming environment. It has the potential to transform the way we watch free TV, but it also provides advertisers with intriguing options to reach a large and engaged audience. Whether you’re a spectator or an advertiser, this is one to keep an eye on!